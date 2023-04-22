'Composure was the key' - Bassit Seidu delighted after scoring four in Accra Lions' win over Medeama

Bassit Seidu, Striker

Accra Lions' Bassit Seidu made history on Friday afternoon after becoming the first player to score four goals in a single game in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

His remarkable performance helped his team to a 4-2 victory over Medeama SC in the match week 27 opener at Accra Sports Stadium.



The youngster's four goals were nothing short of stunning, as he took control of the game and dictated the pace with his quick feet and excellent positioning.



Medeama SC tried to fight back, but their efforts were not enough to stop the rampant Accra Lions.



After the match, Seidu expressed his delight at his incredible performance, stating that composure in front of goal has helped improve his game in recent times.

"I feel very amazed and happy too because it wasn't an easy task, but I did what I had to. I wasn't having composure at first, but I do now, and I think that's the key," he said.



Seidu's coach must also have been impressed with his player's performance, as he praised the team's resilience and ability to follow his instructions.



"After the first two goals, we came down a little bit, but we managed to come up again because we listened to our coach very well and did everything he wanted us to do," Seidu added.