Confederations Cup: Hearts pummeled in Bamako by AS Real Bamako

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak were handed a reality check in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Malian side AS Real Bamako handed the phobias a 3-0 pummeling at the Sade 26 Mars in a one-sided game.

Real Bamako was quick off the block and posed all the relevant questions to the phobias and their persistence quickly paid off in the 11th minute.

A cross from the right side was connected home by Ibrahima Sidibe from close range to hand the home side the opener.

The closest Hearts of Oak came to equalizing was in the 17th minute when Gladson Awako's carefully struck freekick beat the goalkeeper but came off the upright.

Hearts of Oak shot themselves in the foot as Dennis Korsah put the ball in his own net under pressure from the opposing side to make it 2-0 in the 30 minutes.

The first ended 2-0 in favour of Real Bamako but Hearts returned from recess with renewed energy as they tried to reduce the deficit.

Caleb Amankwah sent a missile from range toward the goal but missed by a few inches as Daniel Afriyie-Brnieh also went close with an opportunity in the 68th minute.

Real Bamako rounded up the resounding victory with a goal in the 76th minute through Cheicka Diakite

Hearts face an insurmountable task when they take on their host at home in a week's time as they must overturn the 3-0 deficit if they want to progress.

