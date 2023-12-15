Conference League: Alexander Djiku features for Fenerbahce in heavy win over Spartak Trnava

Ghana centre-back Alexander Djiku

Ghana centre-back Alexander Djiku featured for Fenerbahce as they thumped Spartak Trnava 4-0 in their final group game of the Europa Conference League.

The 29-year-old lasted 78 minutes and was replaced by Yusuf Akcicek for the remainder of the game. Djiku has played four games in this competition, starting three of them.



The win means Fenerbahce top Group H and move into the last 16.



Ferdi Kadioglu gave Fenerbahce the lead in the 36th minute to send them into the break with the one goal advantage.



The Turkish side should’ve been home and hosed at half-time, with a golden opportunity presenting itself to Sebastian Szymański from a matter of yards, but he could only head over the bar after Takáč’s initial save from İrfan Kahveci’s drive.

A matter of minutes into the second half, the game was wrapped up as Trnava self-imploded.



Dušan Tadić found the back of the net after his strike bounced back off the post and trickled over the line off the back of Takáč.



Džeko eventually got his just rewards when he struck a quick-fire brace to fire the hosts four in front in the 59th and 61st minutes.