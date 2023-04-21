0
Conference League: Kasim Adams scores in extra time to send Basel to semis

Kassim 32.png Ghanaian international Kasim Adams

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Kasim Adams was the hero for FC Basel as he scored the winning goal in extra time to take them through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The on-loan defender from Hoffenheim scored his first-ever European competition goal of his career, propelling Basel into the final four of the tournament.

Basel's win came after a tough battle against a strong OGC Nice side in the quarter-finals. Despite conceding an early goal, Basel refused to give up and fought hard to equalize in the 87th minute, thanks to Jean-Kévin Augustin.

With the game going into extra time, Basel's resilience paid off as Kasim Adams scored a fantastic header, directing the ball into the bottom corner to secure the win for his team.

The victory marks Basel's first appearance in a European semi-finals since 2013.

They will now face Italian side Fiorentina in the next round of the tournament.

Black Meteors midfielder Emmanuel Essiam was a late substitute.

