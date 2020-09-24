Confirmed: Ghana to play Mali, Equatorial Guinea in friendlies next month

Black Stars will play Mali next month

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the two exclusive stories by Ghanasoccernet.com that the Black Stars will be playing two friendlies next month against Mali and Equatorial Guinea.

The games will be played in the city of Antalya in Turkey on the weekend of 9 to 12 October.



The Black Stars will play Mali on Friday, October 9, before taking on Equatorial Guinea on Monday, October 12, 2020. The two games will be played behind closed doors and under strict COVID-19 protocols.



The friendlies are expected to help Coach C.K Akonnor to prepare his side for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

C.K Akonnor is yet to play his first game since he was appointed new Coach of the Black Stars in February this year.



Ghana top Group F with 6 points following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.