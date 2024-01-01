Confirmed: Joseph Wollacott included in Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON

Joseph Wollacott

Scottish Premier League club, Hibernian FC, have confirmed that goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott has been included in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Even though Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton will announce his final squad list on Monday morning, Hibs have revealed that Wollacott is invited to the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.



Hibernian's statement on the club's website confirmed that the 27-year-old shot-stopper will be away during the AFCON period.



The major tournament is being held in Cote d’Ivoire, starting on Saturday, January 13, 2024, and running until Sunday, February 11, 2024.



Wollacott made his debut for the Black Stars in October 2021 against Zimbabwe in 2022 World Cup qualifier and has gone on to earn 11 caps for his nation.

Having missed the chance to play at the World Cup in Qatar due to an injury, Wollacott will be making his first appearance in a major tournament for the Black Stars.



The English-born is expected to compete with Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Richard Ofori for the number one spot at the AFCON.



Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.