Confirmed: Portugal's Diogo Jota ruled out of World Cup with calf injury

Diogo Jota Was Carried On A Stretcher After Sustaining A Calf Injury Against Man City Diogo Jota was carried on a stretcher after sustaining a calf injury against Man City

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Portugal winger, Diogo Jota will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after sustaining a calf injury.

The 25-year-old who started the big game against Manchester City in the English Premier League on Sunday, October 16, 2022, ended his day on a stretcher as he was replaced on stoppage time by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

David Ornstein of 'TheAthleticUK' earlier reported that Jota will miss the World Cup ahead of his scan scheduled for Monday, October 17 and now the news has been confirmed by Jurgen Klopp.

"It is not good news about Diogo because he will miss the World Cup. It's a pretty serious injury in the muscles, calf muscle injury."

"The first diagnosis was pretty clear but the rest will follow," Jurgen Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's matchday 11 game against West Ham United on Wednesday, October 19.

Portugal will open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a gamer against the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday, November 24, and it will be a big blow or them to miss Diogo Jota.



