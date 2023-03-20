2
Confirmed: Richard Kingson retains position as Black Stars goalkeepers' coach

Richard Kingston.jpeg Black Stars goalkeepers' coach, Richard Kingson

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson, has been confirmed as the goalkeepers' trainer for Ghana.

Initial reports claimed that the Ghana Football Association had settled on ex-Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey, for the role at the expense of Kingson.

However, his appointment was confirmed during the unveiling of the new head coach, Chris Hughton, on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The former Blackpool goalie will now join Hughton and two assistant managers, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, as the Black Stars' new technical team until December 2024.

Richard Kingson has served the Black Stars in the role for four years. He is now set to work under his sixth manager since his first appointment in 2018.

He is set to resume work with the technical team on Monday as the Black Stars kickstart their preparations for the doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Ghana will first host Black Antelopes on March 23, 2023, before the second leg on March 27, 2023.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
