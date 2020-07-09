Sports News

Confusion rocks Ashgold as defender disagrees with C.E.O on Africa readiness

Ashantigold S.C

There has been a major contradiction from the camp of Ashantigold S.C as a statement from defender Eric Donkor goes contrary to that of his Cheif Executive Officer, Emmanuel Frimpong, ahead of their campaign in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Miners were chosen as Ghana's representative in the CAF Confederation Cup after the 2019/2020 football season was truncated by the Ghana Football Association.



Per the statutes of the Association, Ashgold was chosen as defending champions of the last second-tier competition which was played in the country after winning the Normalization Committee Special Tier II Competition in 2019.



However, there have been concerns raised by a section of the media and the fans that the Obuasi-based club is not ready to compete in Africa considering their performance in the truncated league where they placed 5th on the league log.



C.E.O Emmanuel Frimpong had gone on records in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM that they are ready and their target is to get to the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup.

“Our target is the semi-finals stage of the competition, and the aim is to put Ashantigold on the African Football map as one of the biggest football clubs. We are searching for young talented players to help the experience once to reach our target,” he said.



But Eric Donkor who featured in the team who was eliminated in the preliminary stage of the Confederation Cup by RS Berkane has joined the opposition against the Africa campaign as he states that they are not ready for the continental club competition.



“I cannot say that we are ready because we haven’t played for some time now. This year’s competition is still on course which I know they will finish by September. So I’m sure CAF will tell us the way forward after the competition.



“We should wait for them to finish this year’s edition and see how the preparations will go for us because I believe in training and team unity. You cannot just make purchases like Messi and Ronaldo thinking that you can do well. Football is a team sport so you have to build a team before you can face your opponent. For Ashantigold, I cannot confirm whether we are ready or not but frankly speaking we are not ready." Eric Donkor told Bryt FM.

