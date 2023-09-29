Congolese midfielder Alexis Beka Beka rescued from suicide attempt over alleged 'broken heart'

Alexis Beka Beka

OGC Nice midfielder Alexis Beka Beka has been rescued after he had threatened to commit suicide by jumping from from the Magnan viaduct in Nice, France on Friday, September 29.

According to reports, the incident happened as a result of a romantic breakup but the player has been attended to by club psychologists as emergency services, firemen and military were at site to provide security and calm down the situation.



The 22-year-old Frenchman arrived at the club from CSKA Moscow in the summer of 2022 for 12 million euros on a five-year deal.



Beka Beka who came through the ranks at Ligue 2 side Caen before joining OGC Nice was used sparingly last season and is yet to feature in the 2023/24 French Ligue 1 season..



Alexis Beka Beka is a youth international for France and was part of the France Olympic team that competed at the 2020 Summer Olympics.



Born in Paris, France, Beka Beka was born to parents of Congolese descent where at the age of 4, his family relocated to Verson. He holds French and Congolese nationality.

