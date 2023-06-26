0
Congratulations to Baby Jet on his retirement - Mohammed Kudus tells Asamoah Gyan

Gyan Kudus Fzi5nusWwAI1By6 Mohammed Kudus and Asamoah Gyan

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has paid respect to Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan following his retirement from professional football.

After a remarkable career spanning nearly two decades with the national team, the 37-year-old Gyan decided to hang up his boots.

He made the announcement during the Annual General Meeting of AfrixemBank on June 20, 2023.

Kudus, who was honoured with the Footballer of the Year award at the Ghana Football Awards on June 25, 2023, had the privilege of receiving the award from Asamoah Gyan himself.

Following his win, Kudus took the opportunity to pay tribute to the legendary striker.

“I would like to use this opportunity to congratulate Baby Jet on his retirement, he’s being a big inspiration to me and all my guys over here. I wish him all the best,” Kudus expressed with genuine appreciation.

Asamoah Gyan, with an impressive tally of 51 goals, holds the record for the highest number of goals scored by a Ghanaian player and is the second most-capped player in the country's history. He proudly holds the record for the highest goal-scoring African player in World Cup history, with six goals to his name.

