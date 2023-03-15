Constance, Nketia-Frimpong shine again in Latex Foam 44th Masters Golf

The annual flagship 36-hole golf championship is reserved for winners and runners-ups

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The Latex Foam 44th Masters Golf Championship ended at the evergreen challenging golf course of the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi with tradition once again as Edwin Effah Nketia-Frempong became yet another first-time winner in the men’s category.

Constance Awuni pushed aside all the ladies to become a consecutive winner in recent times.



The annual flagship 36-hole golf championship is reserved for winners and runners-ups in all club competitions for the past year (2022) and past winners of the championship (Grandmasters).



Edwin powered from a net score of 74 (+2) after 18 holes in 9th position to return an outstanding net score of 69 (-3) on the final day to finish 143 (-1) to become yet again a first-time winner of the championship.



Daniel Ntim gained 1 place from his 3rd position on day 1 with a net score of 71 (-1) after returning a net score of 72 (E) on the final day to narrowly miss the ultimate price on countback.



Young Mozley Boakye-Yiadom couldn’t hold his lot against the older golfers as he slipped from his 2nd position on day 1 with a net score of 70 (-2) and a final day net score of 73 (+1) to lose on countback to be pushed to the 3rd position.

The 4th and 5th prizes were taken by Theophilus Bruce with a total net score of 144 (E) over 36 holes and Edward Prempeh with a total net score of 146 (+2) over 36 holes respectively.Constance Awuni, the winner of the 43rd edition brushed aside all the ladies on both days to return a total net score of 149 (+5) over 36 holes to retain the winner’s trophy. In second position was a resurgent Juddy Gyima Botah who finished 8 shots off the lead with a total net score of 157 (+13) over 36 holes.



The support category was by Micheal Boateng, a handicap 2 scratch player, who pulled away from the lot with a net score of 69 (-3) over 18 holes. Richard Osei-Boakye, a senior, returned a net score of 71 (-1), playing off handicap 24 to take home the second position.



For the first time in the history of the championship, we had a top management member of the sponsor, Vijayaghavan Venkatesh, (Financial Controller) playing in the support category.



Latex Foam continued the tradition of giving furniture products to the ultimate winners in the main categories while the other position winners took home traditional Latex Foam Mattresses and Sofa Beds of various sizes.



All participants were once again treated to Latex Foam generosity of free pillows. The limited space, due to the ongoing construction works at the club, did not make it possible for Latex Foam to extensively display all their products.

It is expected that the 45th Edition will have the usual product display back. That notwithstanding all the prizes were well displayed to give a glimpse of the Latex Foam product range at the presentation area. All golfers at the presentation ceremony were smartly dressed in latex foam branded high-quality polo golf shirts.



Management of the club earlier met the new Kumasi factory Manager, Mr. Tony Nakad, who was at the club to familiarize himself with proceedings and presentation setup. Mr. Nakad also visited the plush Latex Foam Lounge reserved for the exclusive use of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene in the new temporary clubhouse.



In a short welcome address, the Head of Operations, Prof Bernard Baiden, on behalf of Management and Golfers, recounted the continued assistance received from Latex Foam over the past 20-plus years.



Prof. Baiden announced the renewal of the partnership with Latex Foam for yet another 2 years. He was extremely appreciative of the efforts of Latex Foam, especially in these financially challenging times and pledged the continued patronage of Latex Foam products.



In her opening remarks on behalf of the sponsor, Ms Gloria Poku, the PRO of Latex Foam, Kumasi, confirmed the commitment of the company to the partnership as demonstrated by the renewal of the sponsorship contract.

She was grateful for the renaming of the championship as suggested last year to confirm the years of existence of the championship.



She indicated that Latex Foam would remain a true partner of the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi and live up to all commitments to the club.



Mr. Fayez Hage, once again used the occasion to make a special presentation to Mr. Mark Asiamah Tweneboah for his support to the Management of the club in his role as Competitions Secretary.



Mr. Hage, who was very instrumental in bringing Latex Foam to the club, hoped that these special presentations would encourage others to serve the club wholeheartedly in any position that they are called into by the Management.