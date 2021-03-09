Construction of 10 multi-purpose Resource Centers 90% complete – Akufo-Addo

An art work of one of the Youth and Sports Resource Center

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that the construction of the ten Youth and Sports Resource Center across the country is 90% complete.

The government commenced the construction of the ten Youth and Sports Resource Center across the country in 2018, promising to complete each one within 9-months after the cutting of sod for construction.



The sports complexes were to be constructed in the Greater Accra, Volta, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo, Central, Northern, Western, Upper East and Upper West Regions (before the addition of the new regions).



Addressing the nation at his 1st State of the Nation Address since his re-election as President, Nana Addo, told parliament that the government has commenced rehabilitating sport facilities and payment of athletes. He also added that the construction of the resource centres is nearing completion.

“The construction of 10 resource centres across the country which are at different levels of completion between 85% and 90%,” the President stated.



He added, “We are also rehabilitating sports facilities, we are paying allowances for over 1,000 athletes through our youth employment agencies.”



The 10 Youth and Sports Resource Centers are estimated to cost $2 million each and would house football fields, tartan tracks, ICT Counselling centres, Entrepreneurial Development centres, other sports facilities among other things.