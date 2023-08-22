Construction works to resume at Adako Jachie after Otumfuo's promise

The Adako Jachie Training Sports Complex

The construction of the much-anticipated Asante Kotoko training complex at Adako Jachie is set to resume as promised by the club’s life patron, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The construction of the state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to kick off in late August 2023. This decision comes following the visit by Otumfuo to the location in July 2023.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II pledged to complete the complex when he visited the Adako Jachie Training Sports Complex back in July 2023 and was not pleased with the level of development.



The revamped Adako Jachie Complex is intended to serve as more than just a training complex.



It will encompass a 30-bed dormitory, a technical block, executive offices, dressing rooms, medical facilities, and a gym, among other amenities.

The facility will house the club's secretariat and run the club’s administrative works.



The Adako Jachie training complex project commenced in October 2020 under the club's former management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.



With Otumfuo's backing, the Adako Jachie Training Sports Complex is expected to become a symbol of the club's ambition and excellence.



JNA/KPE