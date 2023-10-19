Consult Athletic Bilbao coach to know how to get Inaki Williams to score goals - Amankwah Mireku tells Chris Hughton

Inaki Williams

Hearts of Oak legend, Amankwah Mireku has shared his candid view on misfiring Black Stars striker Inaki Williams.

Speaking to Happy FM, Mireku argued that it is about time the striker is excused from the national team.



In his view, Inaki Williams has offered nothing to the national team since making his debut.



According to Amankwah Mireku, if Black Stars coach Chris Hughton still wants to trust the striker, then he should contact Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on how to get him to score goals.

"So why continue giving him playing time in the team to prove what? If the coach feels he is too important to lose, then there should be a consultation with the coach of Athletic Bilbao on how to unlock the player so he can score goals for Ghana,” the Hearts of Oak great said.



Despite his troubles at the Black Stars, Inaki Williams is having a good start to the 2023/24 Spanish La Liga season.



He has played nine matches for Bilbao and has four goals and two assists to his name.