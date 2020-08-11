Sports News

Consult the ‘gods’ if you want to succeed - Yamoah Ponko advises Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko management member Yamoah Afrifa Ponko, has advised newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah to consult the ‘gods’ if he wants to succeed at the club.

According to him, the club has a tradition which must be followed in order to ensure that there is success.



Speaking in an interview with Happy FM, he advised the Phar Rangers owner to follow the norms and practices of the club if he wants to succeed as the CEO of the club.



“This is Asante Kotoko and not Manchester United. So you must follow the norms and traditions of the club if you want to succeed”.



“If he doesn’t the follow the norms and traditions he will fail, even if he recruits Ronaldo or Messi to play for the team. Herbert Mensah didn’t do it and we lost a Cup final here in Kumasi. So its up to him to do it or not”.



“The Kotoko job is different all together. He has to join a group within the club so he knows the ins and out before he can succeed. Working for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak comes on a different level so its very important”.

He also advised him to seek advise from past administrators and management members of the club.



“He must get people to help him understand the traditions of the club that is the spiritual issues, social issues and many others”



“The job is not only done in the office but greater part of the job is down on the field, he added.



Nana Yaw Amponsah has been appointed on a three-year renewable contract to turn the fortunes of the club around.

