Controversy looms as unhappy Bernard Morrison ‘fights’ to cancel Young Africans contract

Midfielder Bernard Morrison has dramatically announced his contract with Tanzanian giants Yanga expires today having already penned a two-year extension.

The ex-Orlando Pirates man stirred controversy when he stormed off the pitch and walked straight into the dressing room after his substitution in the derby defeat to Simba SC last Sunday.



Last month, the dazzling midfielder told the club he had wanted to rip up his contract so he could sign a lucrative deal with an unnamed club.



Morrison has been at loggerheads with Yanga post-COVID-19 and has made it clear he wants to leave.

When competitive fixtures resume, he did not show up for two friendly matches before missing the league clashes against Mwadui and JKT Tanzania.



Morrison has been instrumental for the Tanzanian giants since joining them in January 2020.





Ghana's Bernard Morrison walks into dressing room after being substituted on Sunday in the derby. pic.twitter.com/86qIU20tvt — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) July 14, 2020

