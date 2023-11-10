Corona baby - Agyemang-Badu narrates how he met his wife in 2020

Ex-Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and his wife Regitta Affua Arthur

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu labbled his newly-wedded wife as 'Corona baby' during their traditional marriage on Thursday, November 11, 2023.

While narrating their love journey, Agyemang Badu said his female friend introduced his now spouse to him while they were on lockdown in Italy.



"She knows I love her. I met her three years ago. She is a corona baby, I met her during the corona era. At that time I was locked in Italy. So I saw this beautiful girl through a friend...She introduced her to me and we started chatting. I bought her a launch sometime and she rejected it. So eventually they opened the borders and we met in Ghana and today we are here," he said



Delightful Agyemang Badu prayed for the wife and asked for twins - a boy who would play for the Black Stars and a girl who would play for Black Queens.



"I bless this marriage for my wife. She should be a good wife to me and give me twins, a Black Stars one and a Black Queens one."



The former Udinese man got engaged to Regitta Affua Arthur who happens to be a former banker and entrepreneur.



The traditional wedding was held at a discreet location inside Spintex in Accra and was attended by family and friends.

The ceremony was graced by some ex-football stars like Kwadwo Asamoah, Jerry Akaminko, and others.



Agyemang Badu who is a member of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club had some colleagues lining up their exotic cars to glitter the ceremony.





EE/EK