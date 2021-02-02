Coronavirus: Adherence to protocols should be the responsibility of all stakeholders - Opare Addo

Kwame Opare Addo, Accra Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer

Accra Hearts of Oak Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, says applying the Ghana Football Association COVID-19 matchday protocols should be the responsibility of all the stakeholders and not only the clubs.

Hearts of Oak have been referred to the GFA Disciplinary Committee after flouting the COVID-19 matchday protocols. The Phobians will have to play their games behind closed doors until the case is heard.



Speaking in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on the ban imposed on the team, Opare Addo said, “The COVID-19 should be a national issue where all stakeholders come on board to enforce the protocols. It shouldn’t be the job for only the clubs”.



Opare Addo revealed that Hearts of Oak sold about 8000 tickets that were given to them by the FA but the attendance at the stadium was more than the 25 per cent capacity permitted to watch the game.



“We still had some tickets left from the 9,500 that were supposed to be sold. From our checks 8000 tickets were sold and we were left with about 1000”.

He added that the team will be ready to put its defense in front of the disciplinary committee when they face them.



Hearts of Oak lost the Accra derby to regional rivals Great Olympics in this matchday 11 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The game ended 2-0 in favor of Great Olympics.