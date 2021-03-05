Coronavirus: Ayew brothers, Partey to miss Black Stars AFCON qualifier against South Africa

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor is likely to be without some of his key players based in the United Kingdom ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome later this month.

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew, Crystal Palace duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, Thomas Partey, Tariq Fosu are likely to miss the game should their clubs block their move during the international break.



As part of the UK COVID-19 protocols, anyone that returns from countries on the Red List must quarantine in an airport hotel for 10 days, with no exemptions for elite athletes which many Premier League managers and coaches have raised concerns and are unhappy about.



Most coaches at this point in the season are not willing to release players for the upcoming international break due to the COVID-19 risk and quarantine regulations.



Thus clubs have the sole autonomy whether to release players or not which is backed by FIFA’s current regulations on releasing players amid the pandemic.

The Black Stars coach with the possibility of missing out on invited players is preparing with a squad dominated by locally based players ahead of the double-header.



The team broke camp on Wednesday and will reassemble after the league matches this weekend.



Ghana travels away to play South Africa on March 25, 2021.