Sports News

Coronavirus: CAF postpones FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers again

File photo

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the upcoming FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers slated for September this year, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The postponement is due to the travel restrictions by countries on the continent due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The first round of the first leg encounters was scheduled for the 3-5 September and the return leg from 10-12 September.



The postponement means teams that have started preparations ahead of the game will have to put them on hold indefinitely.

A statement from the continent's football body stated: “Due to travel restrictions across parts of Africa as a result of COVID-19, the qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020 scheduled for September 2020 has been postponed.”



Ghana's Black Princesses were supposed to begin camping ahead of the qualifiers this weekend.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.