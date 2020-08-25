Coronavirus: GFA sets aside over GHS 2 million to test players ahead of new season

Click for Market Deals →
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is determined to start the 2020/21 season amid Coronavirus pandemic and have reportedly set aside a total of GHS2,656,800 to test players.
The GFA want to test all players in Ghana Premier League, Division One League and Women's Premier League.
According to the report, the amount will cover the cost of testing all the players, technical handlers and management members before the season gets underway. A total of 3,444 people will be tested.
Football activities have been banned since the outbreak of the deadly virus in March. This forced the GFA to cancel the 2019/20 season.
However, the GFA has set October 31 as the start date for the season to commence.
Their proposed date, is, however, subject to the government lifting the ban on football.
