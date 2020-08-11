Sports News

Coronavirus: GFA sets out modalities for league to resume

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Competitions Department has proposed modalities for the return of football in the 2020/21 season under strict protocols amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of measures for the start of the 2020/2021 league, the competitions department will identify television-friendly game centers for each competition.



Each center must be good enough to accommodate the health protocols with regular water for washing of hands and bathing, and adherence to social distancing.



There would also be the need to identify isolation facilities close to the game centers to accommodate stakeholders including 30 Players, seven Technical Members, and five Management Members, two Security Attaché, One Driver, One Driver’s Assistant for each team.



Below are the rest of the measures below:



Fumigation/ Disinfection: - Fumigate/ disinfect all facilities. This should be repeated at least once a month. Dressing rooms, in particular, should be disinfected more often.

Squad List: - Each team must submit their squad list of 30 players, 7 Technical Members and 5 Management Members to the GFA for testing.



Testing: - Liaise with the GFA Medical Committee and the Ghana Health Service to test all persons directly involved in the competitions before the start of the season and at the start of the second round of the competition.



Training Facilities: - The GFA shall identify separate training facilities from match centers and schedule training times for all teams.



Transportation: - The GFA shall ensure that clubs have dedicated buses throughout the competition.



Match Officials: - The GFA Referees Committee shall submit a list of Center Referees and Assistant Referees who will join the selected Match Commissioners for testing.

Security: Security would always be attached to each team.



There shall be Security Attaché to every official Match Center.



There shall be adequate security to ensure that matches are played strictly behind closed doors. The GFA Disciplinary Committee shall sanction any violation of the protocols.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.