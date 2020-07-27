Soccer News

Coronavirus: Ghana's Black Maidens, Princesses to resume training ahead of WC qualifiers in September

Ghana's junior national women's team, the Black Princesses and the Black Maidens have been given the green light by government to begin preparations ahead of their respective qualifiers in September.

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nations address on measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus on Sunday eased restrictions on football activities for the first time since March by allowing the two national teams to begin training by adhering to the safety protocols.



"Our female Under-20 and Under-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September".



"Whilst in training, the playing, technical and management teams must observe strictly all the protocols issued by Government, CAF and FIFA against COVID-19. All other team and contact sports, and competitive sporting events remain suspended till further notice", the president said in his statement.

The Black Princesses will be engaged in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers whilst the Black Maidens prepare ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers set for September.



Watch video below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.