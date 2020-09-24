Coronavirus: NSA meets with heads of Contact sports after President lifts restrictions

NSA Director-General, Professor Peter Twumasi

Professor Peter Twumasi the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has engaged the heads of contact sporting federations, in the wake of the easing of restrictions for training and competitions.

The meeting was directed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah.



It may be recalled that non-contact sports federations in the country had already resumed their training programmes, after the restrictions on their activities were eased by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, some few weeks ago.



The NSA clarified that “we want to take this opportunity to correct an erroneous impression being created on a couple of social media platforms that some federations were deliberately not invited for the aforementioned meeting.

“We wish to make it clear that the meeting was to engage only heads of contact sports and not all sporting federations. In the past, the National Sports Authority invites all federations for meetings of this nature, as and when the need arises.”



The President lifted the ban on Contact Sports in his 17th update to the Nation on measures taken to curb the global pandemic, Coronavirus.