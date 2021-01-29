Coronavirus: NSA to extend demacation of seats across the various stadia

The Director-General for the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has disclosed to Happy Sports that there are plans to ensure that proper spacing is done at the various stadia across the country to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

According to the NSA boss, the COVID-19 is on the rise and the Authority is putting in measures to ensure that there is strict adherence to the protocols on match days.



He stressed that the NSA will ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the 25 per cent capacity allowed to watch the games.



“We are in tougher times during this COVID-19. So we are putting in measures to make sure everyone adheres strictly to the COVID-19 protocols when they come to the stadium”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“In order to ensure that there is proper spacing done at the venue, we have done a proper demarcation so the fans know where to sit. We will make sure we will replicate this around all the various stadia”, he added.



Professor Peter Twumasi warned that anybody who flouts the COVID-19 protocols would be punished.