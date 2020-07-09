Sports News

Coronavirus has affected my career plans – Patrick Razak

Former Accra Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak

Former Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak has admitted that the Coronavirus pandemic has affected his career plans particularly in securing a new club.

The Ghana FA’s executive council after a marathon meeting last Tuesday, June 30, decided to annul the season which had been suspended since March 16 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The decision was deemed as devastating for the football industry that was about finding its feet after close to 2 years on non-competitive action due to a period of normalization after the Anas Exposé.



Razak, who is now a free agent after his unsuccessful spell with Guinean outfit Horoya AC recently reiterated his desire to feature in the Ghana Premier League.

However, the cancelling of the season comes as a worry for the former Black Stars B speedster.



Speaking to S.K Ntim of Bryt FM, he said, “I had offers from some premier league clubs but because of the virus things are not straight forward. We were having one or two conversations with clubs but the virus has halted everything. Right now I’m focusing on my training and nothing else” he said.

