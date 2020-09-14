Sports News

Coronavirus has made it difficult to secure sponsorship for the league - Jesse Agyapong

Jesse Agyapong is the Vice Chairman of the Ghana Premier League committee

Vice-Chairman of the Ghana Premier League committee, Jesse Agyapong has said that his outfit is finding it difficult to secure a title sponsor for the competition because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jesse and his team were confident of landing a sponsorship deal before March, however, the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country has thwarted their efforts.



The league was cancelled in June, and plans are underway to start the new season in October.



"We had a break on a lot of things following the outbreak of COVID-19. For at least for five, six corporate organizations’ we have spoken to so far, their willingness to engage was there but unfortunately for us, COVID reared its head," he said on Asempa FM.

"Now, the good thing is president [Kurt Okraku] toured some corporate institutions last month and the marketing team are also making moves."



"With the freeing up of the economy after the lockdown, I'm very sure that should the game resume the sponsors who were willing to come with us as at that time will still come back, “he added.



The Ghana Football Association is confident of starting the new season in October.

