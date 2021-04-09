Coronavirus is not as serious in Ghana as it is in Europe - Emmanuel Frimpong

Midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong

In comparing the Coronavirus situation of Ghana to that of Europe, former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong says it is not that serious in the West African country.

The retired footballer is currently in Ghana but has fond memories of Russia where he played for Ufa and Arsenal Tula.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Emmanuel Frimpong just like any other person has had their style of living affected.



Opening up on life in these times, the 29-year-old says the period of the lockdown was very difficult.

“It was very hard. Although the situation with the coronavirus in Ghana is not as serious as in Europe, it was still not the best time. I spent all my time at home with my family,” he said in an interview with Sport24.



Emmanuel Frimpong continued, “Now there is a lot of talk about the vaccine, many do not want to be vaccinated. People are afraid because they are not used to such difficult situations. But our doctors said the vaccine is good for us. The President of Ghana is also talking about this.”



Meanwhile, Emmanuel Frimpong has disclosed that he misses Russia and would love to return.