Coronavirus is real, protect yourself - GOC President tells athletes

Ben Nunoo Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympics Committee has urged the public, particularly athletes to strictly adhere to the safety protocols on the coronavirus.

According to him, the virus is wreaking havoc in the country and across the world hence the need for Ghanaian athletes to religiously follow the protocols.



He revealed some persons very close to him have fallen victims to the virus.



He reiterated the need for people to wear nose masks and practice social distancing.



“Covid is very real. I have four friends who have gone away because of Covid. A few friends had and now they are well. They will tell you that this is not something anybody should wish for anybody so please be careful and adhere to the protocols. If you don’t need to go anywhere, please stay home. If you have to go out, please wear your masks and as much as possible, practice social distancing. This is the only way we can cut the spread and be free very soon” he said.

Nunoo Mensah who was speaking at a press conference to announce a scholarship package for talented swimmer Abeiku Jackson expressed the hope that the coronavirus vaccine will arrive in the country and some normalcy will return.



He, however, cautioned that until then, sportsmen in the country should obey the protocols.



“With the rate at which vaccines are being developed, I hope that somewhere in the middle of March or April we should be able to have vaccines in Ghana and hopefully we’ll have our life back”.



