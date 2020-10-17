Coronavirus positive Bernard Mensah says he's 'responding well'

Black Stars midfielder Bernard Mensah says he is in good health despite testing positive for coronavirus.

The Besiktas star is said to have contracted the disease after returning from the international break.



Mensah was part of the Ghana squad which played Mali and Qatar in the Turkish city of Antalya.

He will self-quarantine for 14 days and expelled from the Besiktas squad.



Mensah posted on his Twitter page: ''I'm responding very well thanks for your messages God bless you all"