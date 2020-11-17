Coronavirus stricken Hearts second game postponed

The Hearts of Oak team

Hearts of Oak’s second game in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League has been rescheduled.

The Phobians were scheduled to play Ashanti Gold SC on Saturday, November 21 in their Match Day 2 fixture.



But about 30 players in their fold have been in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.



Their first match against champions Aduana Stars had to be postponed for a similar reason.

“This measure is to ensure that members of Accra Hearts of Oak team who will return from isolation this week will get adequate time to prepare for the league game,” the Premier League Board said on Monday, November 16.



The game has been rescheduled to Tuesday, November 24 with the expectation that most of the players would have recovered from the viral disease.