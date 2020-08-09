Sports News

Countryman Songo announces return to Nhyira FM Sports in Kumasi

Countryman Songo

They are undoubtedly the most listened to Sports show in the Garden City of Kumasi and it appeared Dr. Kwaku Oteng and Bronzy were about to snap the whole Nyhira FM Sports team with a juicy offer.

A lot has been made about a possible departure of the whole Nyhira FM Sports crew headed by Bright Kankam Boadu to Pure FM a subsidiary of the Angel Broadcasting Network.



The multimedia Group has responded after managing to hold unto their crown jewels by adding the ever-controversial Countryman Songo to the already rich Nhyira FM Sports crew.



Reports were rife that Bright Kankam Boadu, Christian Adusei,OB Trice and even producer Atsu Serbeh with the exception of Bismark Owusu Bempah were all heading for Pure FM.



On Saturday, the Sports show was done by Kelvin Owusu Ansah of Luv Fm, Javier Clemente and Bismark Owusu Bempah.

Countryman Songo will from Monday 10th August 2020 join the Nhyira Sports crew but his role on the team remains unclear and the fate of the famous fire for fire show.



In a video cited by your reliable portal Ghanaguardian.com the controversial firebrand with a Lucky Dube tune of back to my roots announces his return to Kumasi.



"Going back to my roots, more fire Oseikrom here I come. Nhyira Power Sports,meet me Partrick Osei Agyemang you can call me Country Man Songo "



"Meet us everyday from Monday to Friday on Nhyira Power Sports with the Fireman" he said.

