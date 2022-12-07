2
Countryman Songo blasts Sports Minister for supervising the hiring of 'clueless' Otto Addo

Songo Ghweb Broadcast journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang commonly known as Countryman Songo has descended on Sports Minister, Mustapha Usif for allowing Ghana Football Association to hand the Black Stars job to Otto Addo back in March.

According to Songo, Otto was not the right person to lead the Black Stars, hence the minister should have objected to the appointment.

Speaking on Joy FM, he said Ghana got eliminated from the World Cup due to tactical lapses and not player quality.

"We are not saying they are not footballers, they are. But if the truth is to be told, your coach is not up there. What was his system? It was about defending. 'I'm scared to concede" but he was still conceding. You played three matches and you concede seven goals. What kind of coaches are you? What system are you playing? Are you reading your opponent well? The man is not there."

He further expressed his disappointment in the Sports Minister for agreeing to Otto Addo's appointment in the first place.

"The disappointment is from the minister. He should have known better. This is a national team and you are and you are the sports minister and it's the task payers' money that we use...we are now crying here about the coach's tactics. Why are we out of the World Cup? Do we have bad players? We don't. The guys were promising, they needed somebody to add something up. They needed a tactical brain, somebody more matured and learned as a coach to give them a tactical system of play that could move them. That is what they needed. You needed just a point against Uruguay, then you go into ghana throwing all your arsenals straight up like that."

Right after the 2-0 defeat to Uruguay, which also confirmed Ghana's exit from the competition, Otto Addo stepped down from his role.

"Me and my family are happy in Germany. I said I would step down after the World Cup even if we're world champions after the tournament. I've resigned from my role as Ghana coach," Otto Addo told the press in his post-match interview.

Otto Addo supervised 12 games as the head coach of the Black Stars since he was appointed as the interim manager to lead the team for the FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March 2022.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
