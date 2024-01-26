Countryman Songo clashes with Sports Minister's aide over AFCON disgrace

Countryman Songo and Jamaludeen A. Abdullah

Controversial sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, and Sports Minister's aide Jamaludeen A. Abdullah engaged in a heated on-air banter over Ghana's disappointing performance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana's premature exit from the tournament, marking the second consecutive group stage elimination, fuelled a spirited debate on the root causes of the Black Stars' struggles.



The team commenced their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, followed by two consecutive 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.



The lengthy exchange between Countryman Songo and Jamal delved into the issues surrounding Ghana's football challenges.



Jamal advocated for a holistic approach to address the recurring issues, emphasizing the need for comprehensive solutions beyond coaching changes.



"The most important thing is looking at the issues on the grounds. For the past years, you have changed coaches, but the results have been the same. How are we coming together so that the right thing is done? This is not personal; this is a holistic issue we must look at," Jamal asserted during the discussion on Asempa FM.

In a sharp rebuttal, Songo shifted blame to the Sports Minister, condemning the lack of action and accountability within the ministry. He expressed frustration over the unaccounted spending on the team's participation in the AFCON.



“Even for this AFCON, the taxpayers didn’t know how much we spent. You are a Sports Minister, but it's like your focus is only on football, even with that, there’s no accountability. He takes money to tournaments, and we just lose,” Songo criticized.



Unimpressed with the Sports Minister's performance, Countryman Songo called for his resignation, citing the lack of success in implementing proposed solutions for the Black Stars.



He echoed the sentiments of many Ghanaians who are demanding a change in leadership.



Responding to Songo's accusations, Jamal accused the sports broadcaster of being against the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif.

"Songo knows there is an agenda against the FA because which coach hasn’t been brought,” Jamal stated.



Songo vehemently denied any ill motives against the minister, asserting that his primary goal is to see improvement and development in Ghanaian sports.





