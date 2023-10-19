Countryman Songo opens fire on Gabby Otchere-Darko, Chris Hughton, others over poor Black Stars performance

Avowed critic, Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo has blamed leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for what he contends to be his role in the woes that have plagued the Black Stars recently.

The Fire for Fire show host in his usual fiery manner, went ballistic and hurled abusive words at Gabby Otchere-Darko, Chris Hughton, and Youth and Minister, Mustapha Ussif.



Songo alleges that three aforementioned players plus officials of the Ghana Football Association are responsible for the woeful performance of the Black Stars recently.



He explained albeit allegedly that Chris Hughton was imposed on the Ghana Football Association by the government through Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



Songo claims that the government took a decision to select a coach for the team due to the FA's consistent failure in selecting the right person for the job.



“If you leave the FA to select their own coach, they’d go for trainer scout. I saw some boys arguing and they said Kwasi Appiah is better than Chris Hughton but if Kwasi Appiah is better than Hughton then he (Hughton) is the worst coach in history. The NPP coach is not good. They are not looking for the national interest.



“When was the last time the Black Stars played a good game? They are doing business with the Black Stars. Because Gabby Otchere-Darko appointed the Black Stars coach and the Sports Minister they can’t talk about it.

“We are retrogressing but people are doing business with the team. Gabby came for our views but he knew the decision he was going to make. He ensured that Ussif Mustapha became Sports Minister. Because of that, the sports minister’s hands are tied because he knows Gabby was responsible for the appointment of Chris Hughton,” he said.



Songo’s outburst follows the results from Ghana’s defeats against Mexico and the United States of America on Sunday, October 15, and Wednesday, October 18 respectively.



The Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico before being pummelled 4-0 by USA.



The poor performance of the team has generated calls for the dismissal of head coach, Chris Hughton.



Among the critics is former Hearts of Oak star, Charles Taylor who wants Chris Hughton sacked before the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.





Watch the latest episode of Sports Check below











KPE