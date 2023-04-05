Countryman Songo ropes Kwasi Appiah into Andre Ayew benching saga

Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo is alleging that Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew is being victimized because of the opinion he expressed prior to the appointment of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach.

Songo claims that as skipper of the side, the views of Ayew were sought by the Ghana Football Association over the possible appointment of Chris Hughton and Kwasi Appiah.



Songo suggested on his Fire for Fire show that Ayew's view on Chris Hughton which he expressed in confidence to the President of the Ghana Football Association is a reason for the decision by the coach to bench him in the first leg of the doubleheader against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23.



“You enquired from the player if he believes Kwasi Appiah was the right man for the job and he offered that Kwasi Appiah is a local coach who with the right support will do a good job with the team. He said that Kwasi Appiah knows the terrain and knows how to navigate African football.



“The president also asked him and he vouched for him but said that he will only be successful if he is allowed to bring his own backroom staff. What’s wrong with said? He told the truth about what could help any of the coaches. So what sin did he commit”, he said.



Songo also criticized the coach for not making Jordan Ayew the skipper in the second leg in Luanda, Angola.

According to him, in the absence of the Black Stars captains, Jordan Ayew who was the seniormost member of the team should have been given the task of leading the team.



He argued that Jordan Ayew has vast experience in the national team and deserves to be the vice-captain instead of Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori in the absence of his brother Andre Ayew.



"If Dede Ayew the captain is not around, Partey the second captain is also not there and the third captain is also not around who should be the captain?” Songo quizzed.



He added, “Jordan Ayew even has more experience than Partey so he should have been the second captain. So how come you give the captain’s armband to Amartey.”



Songo believes that it is as a result of these captainship issues that the Black Stars have failed to win a trophy in many years.

He said, “How can Ghana win a trophy with this kind of politics in the Black Stars? This is a bad attitude.”



Ghana won and drew one of two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers played on March 23 and March 27, 2023.







KPE