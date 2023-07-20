Countryman Songo sends message to Otumfuo amid Asante Kotoko board brouhaha

Country Man Songo is happy with the decision by Otumfuo

A member of the dissolved Asante Kotoko management team, Patrick Osei Agyemang has issued a humble plea to the patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a usual rant on his Fire for Fire show, Songo voiced that Otumfuo reserved the right to take whatever decision he wanted to take with regard to Asante Kotoko.



Songo suggested to the Asantehene to drop the swap the royal stool for the football pitch if he wants to.



“Otumfuo, take your team and do whatever you wish with it. Nana, in all respect, if you want to play the game, you can choose to do that. Nana, in all respect, if you to turn yourself into a spectator, you can do that.



“You can keep the team and go public with it whenever you want to. If you don’t want to play the league again …. When I’m called to duty, I will do it. Otumfuo has taken his team and I’m genuinely happy,” he said.



Songo’s effusions come on the back of the dissolution of the management and board committees of the club by Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

The patron of Asante Kotoko opted against extending the mandate of the board after their three-year term expired.



Rumors circling in the media space however indicate that Kwame Kyei who is the board chair will retain his seat.



Per a report by Nhyira FM, Kwame Kyei is likely to retain his position as the executive board chairman of the club.



Kwame Kyei, per the report, favors Frederick Acheampong who is a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association as the Chief Executive Officer of the club.



It is also believed that former Ghana coach, Kwasi Appiah will be the next head coach of the club as he has already held talks with Otumfuo on the move.

Despite not being his appointment, Kwame Kyei is believed to be open to the appointment of Kwasi Appiah and has communicated that to Manhyia.



Another member of the old hierarchy who is likely to retain her role is Akosua Dentaa Amonteng as the International Relations Manager of the club.



Though there has been no mention of the number of appointees, it is believed that it will take the same shape as the previous one.



The 12-member board of Asante Kotoko which was constituted by the Manhyia Palace in May 2020 has ended its three-year mandate, winning only the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League during their tenure.



The board comprised Dr. Kwame Kyei, as Board Chairman; Mr. Jude Arthur- Vice Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Kwamena Mensah, Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Mr. Kofi Amoah Abban, Mr Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey.

The rest are; Mr. James Osei Brown, Mr. Kofi Amoah Abban, MD of Rickworld Oil Group, Mr. Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, CEO of Lexta Ghana Limited, Mr. James Osei Brown, CEO of Joshob Construction Company, Nana Ankobeahene of Asanteman – Baffour Kwame Kusi, Alhaji Lamin and Joseph Yaw Adu.



The Asante Kotoko management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah of which Akosua Dentaa Amoateng was also dissolved.



In the 2022/2023 season, Kumasi Asante Kotoko finished fourth with 52points.