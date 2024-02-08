Coupe de France: Ernest Nuamah in action as Lyon to beat Lille 2-1

Ernest Nuamah

Ghana international, Ernest Nuamah was in action for Olympic Lyon on Wednesday night and helped his team to defeat Lille 2-1 in the Franch Cup.

The forward missed out on a starting role but was introduced in the 64th minute to replace Rayan Cherki.



After coming on to play for Lyon in the Roud 16 encounter of the French Cup, Ernest Nuamah worked his socks off to ensure his team finished on the winning side.



The first goal of the game came in the 40th minute when Gift Orban found the back of the net.

That goal separated the two teams at halftime before two goals were scored in the second half.



Rayan Cherki netted the second goal for Lyon in the 47th minute before Alexsandro Ribeiro grabbed the consolation for Lille in the 53rd minute.



After the 2-1 victory, Lyon are through to the quarter-finals of this season’s French Cup.