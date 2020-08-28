Sports News

Court injunction rocks Ghana FA over congress, Harrison-Addo dodges bailiff

Techiman City club owner, Charles Kwadwo Ntim aka 'Micky Charles'

Tuesday's congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is on the brink of collapse after bailiffs unsuccessfully attempted to serve the federation on Friday with a Techiman City-backed court injunction seeking to stop the event, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Bailiffs visited the federation on Friday morning seeking to serve the GFA with the court injunction sponsored by Division One club who say Tuesday's congress in Prampram is illegal and have gone to the Accra High Court to stop it from taking place.



But the bailiffs left the federation two hours of waiting when they were told by the security officers at the gates of the GFA that the General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo was in a meeting.



The newly employed lady in charge of HR at the GFA was said to have been directed by the General Secretary to receive the Writ of Summons with No: GJ: 1374/2020 did not appear for about two hours prompting the bailiff to leave.



It is however not known if Harrison-Addo, who himself is a trained lawyer, was indeed in a meeting or had sent a lower-ranking officer to avoid being served with the injunction notice



Backed by highly-respected lawyer Kwabena Boye Adjekumhene of the powerful Akufo-Addo & Prempeh Co law firm, Techiman City are exploring the other options of going back to court to seek other means to carry out the injunction.

Angered by the GFA Executive Committee's decision not to accept a proposal to amend several portions of the GFA Statutes, the club owned by the controversial Charles Kwadwo Ntim 'Micky Charles', Techiman City have resorted to the law courts to force the GFA to suspend congress.



Techiman City says the GFA has violated large parts of its statutes in calling for the Congress and have asked the court to force the GFA's Executive Council to enforce its laws.









