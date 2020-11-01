Court orders Ghana FA to expel liquidated Ebusua Dwarfs from Premier League

Ebusua Dwarfs is to be expelled from the Ghana Premier League

The Ghana FA has been ordered by the Cape Coast High Court to expel top-flight side Ebusua Dwarfs from the Ghana Premier League after the long-standing traditional team was liquidated by the court.

The court also warned the country's football governing body that failure to carry out the action would result in the federation being charged with contempt and senior officials could face jail terms.



The Cape Coast High court ordered the liquidation of one of the country’s oldest football clubs in 2019 due to a long-standing debt to lower division side Great Liverpool FC.



Great Liverpool dragged Dwarfs to court over the club’s failure to settle a long-standing transfer fee of their player Patrick Villas.



The court ordered the liquidator to wind up Ebusua Dwarfs and settle the indebtedness to the lower division side.



In a letter sighted by GHANAsoccernet.com, the liquidators have written to the Ghana FA to expel the Premier League side from the upcoming season or be cited for contempt of Court.

The letter indicated that it has taken notice that Ebusua Dwarfs have been registered as part of the teams to participate in the league and requests to withdraw them from the Premier League on account of the Order of the Court.



Read the letter below:







