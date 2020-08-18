Sports News

Create a Technical Directorate instead of appointing Technical Director – Bashiru Hayford

Veteran coach Bashiru Hayford

Veteran trainer Bashiru Hayford has advised the GFA to set up a Technical Directorate instead of appointing only one Technical Director for the association.

The Ghana Football Association are currently on a hunt for a competent person to succeed Francis Oti Akenten, whose tenure as TD expired some month ago.



The Ghana FA has shortlisted six applicants for the job with interview sessions ongoing.



The six applicants; three coaches from the domestic scene and three expatriates vying for the top job.



Bashiru Hayford who is part of the six coaches shortlisted for the job has advised the FA to create a Technical Directorate rather than appointing one person to do the job.

“GFA needs a strong technical directorate and not one person as technical director.



“That position is so sensitive and needs to be strong,” Bashir Hayford told Time FM.



“I just need the best for Ghana Football”



The GFA will in the coming days appoint a new technical director to fill the void left by Oti Akenten.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.