Create a good atmosphere for experienced players to return to the league - Eric Bekoe to Ghanaians

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe, has advised football fans to create a conducive environment that will encourage and allow other experienced players to return to the Ghana Premier League.

An incident occurred in the game between Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium, where former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was booed by some Kotoko fans when he was introduced into the game.



The incident has generated conversation in the media on whether it can discourage other Ghanaian-based players abroad from ever returning to the league to end their careers.



Speaking to the issue on Happy Sports, Eric Bekoe indicated Asamoah Gyan is a legend who deserved respect from the fans.

“The fans should stop this and set a precedence whereby players who want to return to the league will be happy to do so”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.



“Asamoah Gyan has seen it all in football and he has come home to share his experience with the young players over here. We blacks don’t support our own”.



“What happened to Asamoah Gyan, I experienced a similar situation when I joined Sekondi Hasaacas. There were some comments from the fans which were not palatable but I proved them wrong after that and was even the top scorer for the club which earned me a move to Egypt”, he added.