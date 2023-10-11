Create an avenue for strikers to score goals - Mohammed Polo hit back at Hearts coach Koopman

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has charged coach Martin Koopman to fix goalscoring woes after the latter launched a shocking tirade targeted at his own players.

The Dutch trainer claimed the Ghanaian giants have 'no striker' following their 0-0 draw against Dreams FC in the domestic top-flight on Sunday.



The Phobians drew blank against the CAF Confederation Cup campaigners at the Accra Sports Stadium to heap pressure on the Dutchman.



The Ghanaian powerhouse ae just above the drop zone after amassing just four points from four games.



Hearts have won once, drawn once and lost twice amid a torrid start to the 2023-23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

In an interview with Happy FM, the former Ghana international urged Koopman to create an avenue for players (strikers) to score goals than to apportion blames.



“The coach wants to apportion blame to the players. In football, it is not only strikers that score goals, strikers are finishers but it depends on how they are feed during game”



“If the positioning and passing are not good, it is the duty of the coach to make a way for the goalscoring. The team are struggling to create chances, and the little that they are able to create also go waste. So he can’t fault the striker alone because strikers are not the only players on the field responsible for scoring” he said.



Hearts of Oak are away to Heart of Lions in the week 5 of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.