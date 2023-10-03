Cristiano Ronaldo adjudged Saudi Pro League Player of the Month

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been adjudged Roshn Saudi League player of the Month for September for the second month running, having grabbed the accolade in August.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner beat off competition from Moroccan winger Mourad Batna for the ultimate, following his outstanding performance in September.



The Portuguese international made an excellent start in the month of September, scoring 5 goals in 4 matches, including a brace against Al Ahli on match day 6 of the Roshn Saudi League.



The Al Nassr skipper is having an amazing campaign in the Middle East where he joined in December 2022 from Manchester United.



Ronaldo ended the season with 14 goals in 16 games and in the 2023/24 season, he has already registered 10 goals, 5 assists in 7 games.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/NOQ