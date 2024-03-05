Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte see red in Asia Cup defeat to Al Ain

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr suffered defeat in the Asian Champions League as they were beaten 1-0 by Al-Ain in the first leg of the quarter-final.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side travelled to the United Arab Emirates with hopes of keeping alive their undefeated run in the competition, however, a toothless performance by the Saudi Pro League side and some brilliance from Soufiane Rahimi condemned them to a 1-0 loss on the night.



The Moroccan kept calm as he ran through on David Ospina's goal before rounding the Colombian and slotting the ball into the empty net despite being off balance.



Throughout the second half, the hosts remained in control of the game barring one chance that fell Ronaldo's way that drew a spectacular save from Al-Ain's keeper. Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte was then shown a straight red card in injury time after he elbowed Hazem Mohammad in the back.



Rahimi remained the outlier in the game for the UAE Pro League side as he played the main part in both attacks that finished up in Ospina's net. The Moroccan played a delightful ball for Kaku in the 22nd minute of the game but the goal was chalked off after an offside was spotted in the build-up.

However, it wasn't long before he managed to give Al-Ain the lead with a spectacular run and finish past Aymeric Laporte and Al-Nassr's Colombian keeper. Rahimi almost got onto the scoresheet again in the second half after he managed to slot a perfect finish past Ospina but was adjudged offside.



Al-Nassr's superstars remained the main disappointment of the night as they failed to show their top-notch qualities. The game barely showcased any sort of talent from Ronaldo and Sadio Mane as the duo were kept quiet throughout the entire game by Hernan Crespo's side.



The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had two main opportunities in the game to score past Khalid Eisa but fluffed his lines with the first one while Eisa made an easy close-range save on the second chance. It was in the dying embers that the Portuguese forward had the best chance of the match but was denied by Eisa again with a spectacular save.



Laporte's red card late into injury time pretty much ended the visitors' chances to get anything from the game as Al-Ain started to feel the fatigue in their legs.