Cristiano Ronaldo fans jubilate over South Africa's victory against Morocco

South Africa players celebrating their second goal

Cristiano Ronaldo fans have hailed South Africa for handing the fanbase a perfect revenge by eliminating Morocco from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa beat the World Cup semi-finalist 2-0 and knocked them out of Africa's flagship competition at the round of 16 stage.



Ronaldo fans have greeted Morocco's elimination with joy because, in the latter's journey to the World Cup semi-final at the 2022 World Cup, they eliminated Portugal in the quarter-final.



Some fans of the Portuguese icon believe it is perfect revenge after South Africa hit Ronaldo's trademark 'hand on his chest' celebration to celebrate their second goal.



Morocco's chase for an AFCON title continues as their elimination means they have failed to end their 48-year jinx.

Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena did the damage, inspiring Bafana Bafana to the memorable win and advance to the quarter-final.



