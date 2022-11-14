Cristiano Ronaldo goes all-attack against Manchester Utd, Rooney, Ten Hag in explosive interview

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo has vigorously criticized the club, called out the manager, Erik Ten Haag, and also lash out at his former teammate Wayne Rooney in an interview with British broadcaster, Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo in his explosive interview stated that Ten Haag and two other unnamed persons tried to force him out of the club.



He also went straight and plain, stating that some people within the had wanted him gone since last season.



"Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed”.



"I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too".



The football icon also stated emphatically that he has lost respect for the manager.

“I don't have respect for Erik ten Hag because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I will never have any for you”.



Ronaldo went on a rampage in the bombshell interview and not only the club and the manager felt his wrath but also club legend Wayne Rooney.



He labeled Rooney as 'finished' for criticizing him. I don't know why he criticises me so badly."



"Probably because he finished his career and I'm still playing at a high level. I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him. Which is true," he added with a smile.



Ronaldo pointed out that there has been "zero" progress at the club since the departure of legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I love Man Utd, I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if Manchester United want to do it different… they’ve to change many, many things”.



“Here the progress has been ZERO since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club”.



Cristiano Ronaldo's problems at Manchester United started in the pre-season when he missed the club's two-months pre-season as reports suggested that he wanted a move-out.



After missing pre-season, he has been out of favour of Ten Haag who has kept him on the bench often.

During Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford, Ronaldo refused to come on late in the game and walked off the pitch.



He was made to train with the U-21s as punishment before returning back to the first team.



Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal has less than 12 months left on his contract.



