Cristiano Ronaldo is my football idol – Fabio Gama

Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s Brazilian football star Fabio Gama has named Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a great start to his Kotoko career with two assists and two goals being the highlight of what has been a good debut season for Gama.



After taking time to settle in the league, Gama has excelled in the second half of the season and is currently one of Kotoko’s top stars.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, Gama said he is a huge admirer of Ronaldo and has been modelling his football on that of the great player.



“Cristiano Ronaldo is my role model. He is someone I look up to and I have been learning from how he plays,” he said.



Gama missed Kotoko’s match against Great Olympics and his absence was felt as the Porcupines struggled to pick a point against the in-form Olympics side.

The 0-0 draw ensured that rivals Accra Hearts of Oak closed up to two points after their victory over Inter Allies in the league.



Kotoko have thirty-four points, two more than Hearts of Oak who are third on the log. Lying between the two tops are Great Olympics who are punching above their weight this season.



Gama will return to action on Saturday when Kotoko host Medeama at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



A victory will see them consolidate their gains at the top and move a step closer to winning the Ghana Premier League.