Cristiano Ronaldo rape case resurfaces as accuser makes fresh demands

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives appeared in court on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, over the hush money the player allegedly paid to a woman in 2010 after claiming he raped her.

The woman who is identified as Kathryn Mayorga was paid $375,000 as a settlement.



However, her representatives have appealed to reopen Mayorga's settlement case to demand further payout.



The representatives argue that the damages caused are worth more than the hush money Ronaldo paid in 2010.



In 2022, Mayorga's lawyers filed a lawsuit in demand for a pay-up but the US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey dismissed the case due to bad-faith conduct and the use of stolen confidential documents.



"Because of her attorney's abuses and flagrant circumvention of the proper litigation process, Mayorga loses her opportunity to pursue this case and attempt to unwind the settlement of claims that, themselves, implicate serious allegations of a highly personal nature," Dorsey wrote.

The legal team appeared before a US appeal court in a bid to get Ronaldo to pay a million more in hush money and also request the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the dismissal of the case and reopen the civil lawsuit she first filed in Nevada in 2018.



Meanwhile, Romaldo in a statement released in October 2018 denied having non-consensual sex with Mayorga in Las Vegas in 2009.



"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."



His statement has been reaffirmed by his lawyers in their quest to fight the demand for pay-up.



Ronaldo is currently the biggest earners in football after signing a reported £177m-a-year deal with Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr.

